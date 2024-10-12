Mika Brzezinski: Real Fear That Donald Trump Is Poised For Victory, It's Fair For Democrats To Be Depressed

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, 'MORNING JOE' CO-HOST: My attitude, if you will. So that's the thing, is this morning and also all week, we've been talking about the frustration among a lot of Democrats that maybe the message isn't breaking through to key voters. I mean, the polls seem so close every time a new one comes out, neck and neck.



And there's this fear that Donald Trump is poised for victory. I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged.



I think it's fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate.



I don't know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016, because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn't end that day. Obviously, Democrats want to make up for lost time as Kamala Harris has just days left to truly introduce herself to the American people. At the same time, it could be argued she's doing everything possible.



Rallies with tens of thousands of people, talk shows, radio, late night TV, podcasts, town halls are next. You can't claim she's not doing town halls. She wants to debate.



She's hitting the battleground states multiple times. She's sending her top surrogates out on the road for a four week blitz through swing states, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, encouraging and winning over Republicans, including Liz Cheney, top military brass, top economic leaders, even members of Trump's own administration, trying to tell Americans that she is for them. The rule of law, the Constitution, that she's not a felon like her opponent, that she's not a con artist like her opponent, that she's not an adjudicated sexual abuser like her opponent, that she's not a person who devalues the truth like her opponent, that she's an honest broker who will do her best at this time of peril for the country.



Obviously, Democrats want to leave no stone unturned, and the Democratic National Committee even has this new ad about the danger of the undervote or those who may vote for Jill Stein. Just three percent of the vote. Take a look.



AD: Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for president. So why are Trump's close allies helping her? Stein was key to Trump's 2016 wins in battleground states. She's not sorry she helped Trump win. That's why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump. Jill Stein, I like her very much. You know why? She takes 100 percent from them. I'm Kamala Harris, and I approve this message.



So sure, offer up all the ideas of what more Harris could be doing in these few remaining days before the election. At the same time, it's actually you, the American voter, who needs to step up.



Truly look at the choice before us. Listen to Donald Trump's speeches. Truth over lies, democracy versus fascism or something like that looks like it.



Your interests rather than revenge for Donald Trump's ego. The rule of law versus Donald Trump's lawlessness, kindness versus cruelty. If you are concerned about those things and are worried Harris could very well lose, well, do something.



Get to work. As Barack Obama said in Pittsburgh last night, don't just sit back and hope for the best. Vote and help get out the vote.



If we care about this experiment called America, the search for a more perfect union that has the possibility of being ever more perfect every day. Don't despair. Don't be discouraged.



I mean, you can be, but don't just be. Don't just criticize. And women, I'm talking to you because this is about getting back our 50 years of rights so our daughters can be safe at the doctor.



We know better. We know better than to wait for someone else to get this job done. We're women.



We always come through for each other. So let's not miss this opportunity to step up for women, for families across the United States of America. And if you're frightened by the option of Donald Trump, don't just talk about all the things you think the Harris camp is doing wrong.



Get to work. I know women will. Lauren Leder, you're wonderful.

