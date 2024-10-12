Bret Baier: The Path To The Presidency, Current What-If Scenario Shows Trump Winning 302-236

BRET BAIER: If you look now, considering where the average of polls are, that gives us some sense of where the Electoral College stands tonight, and that's really the difference, and that's how you win the race. 270 is the number you have to get to. These yellow states are the toss-up states that we've talked about, and as we stand in this what-if scenario, 225 to 219 here.



Now, if you take the Real Clear Politics average of the recent polls as of tonight, now understanding that some of them are one point, less than one point, a couple points within the margin of error, but if you said tonight was the election, Kamala Harris would win in Nevada, she would win in Wisconsin, she would win Nebraska's district there, 242 to 219. As of tonight, however, Donald Trump would win Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, and he would win in Pennsylvania. 296 to 242, and he would be the 47th president of the United States.



When you see these articles, Democrats are very concerned about where the trend is going. This is one of the reasons, because they look at the possibility of that sweep of the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt. But that sweep could favor the former president even more.



A new Wall Street Journal survey out today shows him leading Harris in Nevada by six points. That would give the former president a razor-thin edge in the Real Clear Politics average of polls. In our what-if scenario tonight, we would award him Nevada's six electoral votes, making the new outcome 302 for Trump, 236 for Harris, and increasing Democratic jitters.

'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier on Friday displayed an electoral map based on recent polls and poll averages.