Sean Trende: Can We Trust Polls To Reflect How People Will Actually Vote?

"You know 'the economy' is kind of a catch-all term. It is a blunt instrument, but sometimes we want that blunt instrument. Other times we want a little bit more of a scalpel," Trende said.
Tom Bevan explains the problem with saying "the economy" is the most important issue for voters: "It depends on how the pollsters ask the question... What do people think of most when they're thinking about 'the economy'? Are they thinking about inflation or grocery prices? Gas prices? Employment? Health care costs?"
"There really are no bad poll questions," Sean Trende said. "Even the most biased poll question isn't necessarily bad. There are poll questions that are poor instruments for the inquiry you're interested in. Whether or not the blunt instrument of 'the economy' is a good question really depends on its use."
(You can watch the full event here)
SEAN TRENDE: This election is kind of unusual or weird. In a lot of ways, this has been the least usual election, certainly of my lifetime. But at the end of the day, the voters are mostly the same. A lot of kitchen table issues are driving their vote choice, things like health care and the economy.
Once you get beyond those traditional, kitchen table issues, there's a lot of concern about immigration, particularly among conservatives and Republicans. On the other hand, there's also concern about what we might call the big umbrella of democracy issues. That tends to manifest on the left, as well as concern over abortion on that side of the spectrum.
...
CARL CANNON: What we try to do, and Sean Trende does a very good job, is try to figure out what's the passion there. What actually gets people to go to the polls? I think immigration is clearly one of those issues. I think abortion is too, on the other side. The economy is always there, but when you have inflation at its highest rate since the 70s, since Roe was the law of the land, so you have people motivated. Everybody says, "Oh, the economy, I care about it," but this year, people really care about it.
So the trick for the two campaigns, and for us trying to figure out what's happening, is to figure out which of these issues that we polled about are the ones that really get people’s blood boiling and make them pull that lever for one ticket or the other.
TOM BEVAN: Carl mentioned 2022. By every metric, 2022 was a year when voters told us the economy was the most important issue to them, by far. At that time, inflation was 8-9%. Gas prices were $4.50 or $5 a gallon around the country. And yet, as Carl mentioned, this "red wave" didn't materialize. Can we trust that what voters tell us in polls is actually how they're going to vote or what's going to motivate them when they go to the polls?
SEAN TRENDE: Well, there are a couple of things baked in there. We talk about 2022 being a disappointing night for Republicans relative to expectations. At the same time, they won the popular vote by three points. It's not as though voters rejected the Republican Party across the board. Now, what were voters voting on? I'll also add that Republicans had what we might gently call candidate issues in 2022 -- people like Herschel Walker or Dr. Oz running for Senate. When you look at normal Republicans, like say Michelle Yee in Arizona, those candidates actually ran wave-like. They won by 10 points, and you have Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis winning by 20 in Florida. That's important context.
Now, were people telling us the truth? Sometimes the salience of an issue can get changed at the polls. We saw a great example of that in Michigan, where the Democrats way overperformed what all the polls were telling us. That was supposed to be a close governor’s race, and Democrats were not expected to be particularly competitive for the State House and Senate. Yet there was a blue wave in Michigan. Why was that? I think the answer is there was an abortion rights referendum on the ballot. So when voters were going into the voting booth, they had the abortion issue primed for them.
So I do think people are telling us the truth. It’s just sometimes the context in the ballot booth will change. I'll also add one thing about inflation: what makes it so uniquely pernicious is, unlike unemployment, where you get 10% unemployment and 90% of the country is still employed, and a few months later people start getting their jobs back, inflation is cumulative. Even with a flat inflation rate, people are still comparing the price of a pound of bacon today to what the price of bacon was four years ago. It doesn't just go away. And it affects everyone, whether you're buying bacon at the grocery store or whether you're buying bacon as part of your filet mignon at a steakhouse—the prices are higher. And that's why inflation has such a long-lasting impact. It tends to kick in at the end, not at the beginning of the inflationary period.
...
TOM BEVAN: When you look at these polls, it depends on how the pollsters ask the question. Are they asking a question specifically on inflation, or is it just the economy in general? What do people think of most when they're thinking about "the economy"? Are they thinking about grocery prices? Are they thinking about gas prices? Are they thinking about employment? Are they thinking about health care? The costs that they're incurring on a daily basis. There's a lot that can fall under that bucket of "the economy."
CARL CANNON: That's right. And I think one of the things people are thinking about is high interest rates. It depends—if you have a house and your 30-year mortgage is almost paid, you're not concerned about interest rates. It depends on the people. If you're starting out, and you look at house prices, and you're a young millennial or Gen Z voter, and your parents say, "Gee, if interest rates were what they were when we bought our house, your mortgage payment would be half of what it is." Well, then that's the issue to you. If you live in Baltimore and some idiot knocked down a bridge and the port is out, you're thinking about transportation as part of the economy. So, yeah, I think it's different things for different people. I guess I think interest rates are a sleeper issue. It's hard to measure, but I think it's one of the things that's factored in along with inflation. And, of course, if people don't have a job, they're worried about unemployment.
TOM BEVAN: How do pollsters ask this question? Is it too blunt of an instrument to just say "the economy"?
SEAN TRENDE: You know, the economy is kind of a catch-all. It is a blunt instrument, and sometimes we want that blunt instrument.
Other times we want a little bit more of a scalpel. So I think one of the important things about poll questioning to remember is: There really are no bad poll questions. Even the most biased poll question isn't necessarily bad. There are poll questions that are poor instruments for the inquiry you're interested in. Whether or not the blunt instrument of "the economy" is a good question really depends on its use.