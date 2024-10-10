XX-XY Athletics Slams Nike In Ad: Males Are Claiming Our Identity, Our Sports, Our Spaces, Our Trophies

Dear Nike.



Why won't you stand up for me?



Why won't you?



Why do you claim to support women and girls.



Yet when we need you most, you remain silent.



Today males are claiming our identity, our sports, our spaces. Men and boys are stealing opportunities, medals, trophies, and our future.



It is not fair or just. In fact, it's often dangerous.



Yet you refuse to use your platform to stand up.



You say you're for social justice and progress, so why do you allow men's rights to come before ours? See, with a big platform comes an even bigger responsibility.



You have a chance to do the right thing, not just do the easy thing.



So we're asking you, Nike.



As the biggest voice in all of sports.



Will you stand up for me?



Will you?



Will you just do it?

XX-XY ATHETLICS: In honor of #XXDay, please join XX-XY Athletics in asking Nike to do the right thing and stand up for girls, by sharing our new ad, “Dear Nike”.