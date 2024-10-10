Megyn Kelly: The Panic Amongst Left-Wingers About The Loss Of Control Of Information Is Evident

MEGYN KELLY: It's one of those things like you see in Hollywood… where some studio decides they're going to make an image around somebody… The same thing is happening with her [Kamala], where they all including the Hollywood angle… Halpern was the one who reported that CAA, one of the most powerful agencies in the country, was actually in there, advising her, before the DNC, along with some A-list Hollywood talent trying to explain her, this is how you say the line. This is what you should do. And I bet they were back before that debate giving her some help with her rehearsed little bits she was doing. And yet, unlike a Hollywood star who doesn't actually have to go out there and sit on 60 Minutes or these other moronic podcasts, like the one that talks about dildos one day and Kamala Harris as president the next Kamala Harris does have to get out there. She does have to get out there because she tried the basement campaign. It was failing. They felt they had to do it something. And so now we're getting to see the person behind the curtain, and that Hollywood veneer is not strong enough to stop her inanity from shining through…



The panic… amongst these left wingers about the loss of control of information is evident every day in the interviews that they give. They're not even trying to hide their panic… Today it's closer to Milli Vanilli, where they put them out there and they mouthed the right words, and they had the right outfits, and they learned the steps, but before too long, we realized they actually had no talent. This was all a facade. There was no there, there.

MEGYN KELLY SHOW: Megyn Kelly is joined by Glenn Greenwald, host of Rumble's "System Update," to talk about the latest revelations about Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign strategy, how her messaging aims to align with progressive ideals while appealing to a broader electorate, highlighting how coverage can strengthen or undermine a candidate’s effectiveness, an more.