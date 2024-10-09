RealClearPolitics: Biden Revenge Tour? Harris Tries To Give Details, Widespread Belief in Trump Assassination Conspiracy, Battle for Senate Control

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 pm on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss whether the vice president's media tour this week -- from podcasts and Howard Stern to "60 Minutes," "The View," and "The Late Show" -- is an effective strategy.
Around 8:30, the conversation turns to Howard Stern's long history with Donald Trump, a former friend now strongly endorsing his election rival.
After that, around 13:00, the gang looks at President Biden's final months in office, whether he will turn his lame-duck months into a "revenge tour" and whether he can do much to help Kamala Harris. They also talk about some of the relations of Biden's term in office from Bob Woodward's new book.
Next, at the 23:45 timestamp, they go over a recent Newsweek poll suggesting that 36% of Americans believe that the recent Trump assassination attempts were the result of "a wider conspiracy" and what that suggests about American politics and culture in general.
Finally, at 31:00, Tom Bevan has a deep dive conversation with journalist Josh Kraushaar about the state of the race for control of the U.S. Senate.
