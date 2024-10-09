Megyn Kelly: Here's What Actually Happened With The Border When Biden-Harris Took Office In January 2021

Megyn Kelly compares what Kamala Harris told "60 Minutes" about the Biden administration's record on immigration
with what actually happened:
MEGYN KELLY: "You recently visited the southern border and embraced President Biden's recent crackdown on asylum seeker seekers."
This was his break-glass-in-case-of-emergency plan he did in June, recognizing that he was losing and that he needed to shore up the border because it was turning into the number one issue for Democrats. So he started banning asylum seeker seekers with executive order.
And he says, "And that crackdown produced an almost immediate and dramatic decrease in the number of border crossings. If that's the right answer now, why didn't your administration take those steps in 2021?"
This is an OK question. However, there's a lot more to the story that did not make its way into this piece.
She says the following: "The first bill we proposed to Congress, the first bill was to fix our broken immigration system, knowing that if you want to actually fix it, we need Congress to act, it was not taken up."
OK, let's start right there. Here is what actually happened when they took office in January of 2021. She and Joe Biden, immediately via his executive order, moved to suspend Remain-in-Mexico for all asylum seekers, which under Trump required them to stay in Mexico, so if it got denied, they wouldn't be our problem, they'd be Mexico's. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got rid of that. They halted construction of the border wall on day one.
February 2021, so within weeks of taking office, they initiated a review of policies that have effectively closed the US border to asylum seekers.
PRESIDENT BIDEN: They remove the stain.
REPORTER: With the stroke of his pen on Tuesday, President Joe Biden began the difficult process of rolling back some of former President Donald Trump's most controversial immigration policies, signing three executive orders.
BIDEN: We're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration.
REPORTER: Biden also ordered a review of asylum processing at the US-Mexico border and the immigration system. Less than two weeks on the job, but Biden aides say they need time to unravel layers of Trump-era immigration restrictions to put in place new, more migrant-friendly systems.
MEGYN KELLY: He and she undid it. That's what was happening when they took office. They began a review of the fast-track deportation procedure known as 'expedited removal,' which allows immigration authorities to remove an individual without a hearing before an immigration judge. They got rid of that.
They expanded the US Refugee Admissions Program and rescinded Trump's policies that limited refugee admissions and required additional vetting. That's what they did