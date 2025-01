00:00 Overcoming Challenges: A Journey of Resilience

04:10 From Lieutenant Governor to Governor: A Sudden Transition

06:01 Navigating the Political Landscape: Insights on Leadership

07:56 Reflections on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

In this conversation, former NY Governor David Paterson shares his journey of resilience and overcoming challenges, from his early diagnosis of blindness to his rise as the 55th governor of New York. He discusses the importance of taking charge of your life while navigating criticism and discrimination and proving those who doubt you wrong. The conversation also touches on the current political landscape, including his reflections of both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.Chapters: