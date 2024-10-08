Teamsters President Sean O'Brien: Democratic Party Is "Bought And Paid For By Big Tech Companies"

During a conversation on the Theo Von Podcast, Teamster President Sean O'Brien said Democrats have "f*cked" the union, despite their millions in contributions.
SEAN O'BRIEN, TEAMSTERS PRESIDENT: I'll be honest with you, I'm a Democrat, but they have f*cked us over for the last 40 years. Not all of them -- but for once, we are standing up as a union. I'm probably the only one right now saying, WTF have you done for us? And I'm getting attacked from the left.
Since I've been in office, two-and-a-half years, we've given the Democratic machine $15.7 million. We've given Republicans about $340,000 -- truth be told. People say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people. They're bought and paid for by Big Tech -- those Big Tech companies.
You've got the Republicans, who are now saying, we want to be the working-class party. You've got a great opportunity now to do that. And the Democrats, if 60% of our members aren't supporting you, the system's broken and you need to fix it.
Stop pointing fingers at Sean O'Brien and the Teamsters Union. Look in the mirror.
I had a heated debate/discussion two weeks ago with Chuck Schumer, and it got ugly because -- these politicians, the one thing I've learned is they walk in and tell you, "I did this for you." Okay, great, let me tell you what you haven't done for us or our members. We got into it pretty heavy.
I was like, "You had no problem taking $550,000 from me three weeks prior to me going to the Republican convention, and then you want to be a tough guy on Twitter -- like, whatever.