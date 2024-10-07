RealClearPolitics: One Year Since October 7 Massacre, Kamala Harris Media Blitz, Tim Walz on FOX News, At Trump's Butler Rally

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- the regular hosts, Carl Cannon, Andrew Walworth, and Tom Bevan look at media coverage of the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel and how domestic politics impact how President Biden and Vice President Harris approach the Middle East.
Next, the gang looks forward to a week where Kamala Harris will finally sit for several interviews, including tonight on CBS's "60 Minutes,"
and review vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz's appearance this weekend on "FOX News Sunday" with Shannon Bream
.
After that, Tom Bevan talks to RCP Washington correspondent Phil Wegmann, who attended Donald Trump's return to Butler, PA, for a rally last Saturday
, about how the media has covered the assassination attempt.
Finally, Carl Cannon and Democratic strategist Lanny Davis react to Bruce Springsteen endorsing Kamala Harris and discuss whether celebrity endorsements matter to voters anymore.