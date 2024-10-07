Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: One Year Since October 7 Massacre, Kamala Harris Media Blitz, Tim Walz on FOX News, At Trump's Butler Rally

Posted By RCP Radio
On Date October 7, 2024
Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- the regular hosts, Carl Cannon, Andrew Walworth, and Tom Bevan look at media coverage of the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel and how domestic politics impact how President Biden and Vice President Harris approach the Middle East.

Next, the gang looks forward to a week where Kamala Harris will finally sit for several interviews, including tonight on CBS's "60 Minutes," and review vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz's appearance this weekend on "FOX News Sunday" with Shannon Bream.

After that, Tom Bevan talks to RCP Washington correspondent Phil Wegmann, who attended Donald Trump's return to Butler, PA, for a rally last Saturday, about how the media has covered the assassination attempt.


Finally, Carl Cannon and Democratic strategist Lanny Davis react to Bruce Springsteen endorsing Kamala Harris and discuss whether celebrity endorsements matter to voters anymore.
Recommended
Kamala Harris Avoids Saying Whether Netanyahu Is A \
Kamala Harris Avoids Saying Whether Netanyahu Is A "Real Close Ally" Of U.S. October 06, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris expertly avoided two questions about Israel from CBS's Bill Whitaker in this preview clip of a "60 Minutes" interview that will air in full on Monday night. "Do we have a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?" Harris was asked. "I think, with all due...

FNC\'s Shannon Bream Grills Gov. Tim Walz On Abortion: You\'re Going \
FNC's Shannon Bream Grills Gov. Tim Walz On Abortion: You're Going "Far Beyond Roe" October 06, 2024

"FOX News Sunday" host Shannon Bream questions Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about where the Harris campaign stands on abortion rights, whether they support any limits whatsoever on the timeframe for abortion, and what state laws and pro-choice and pro-life states really are: SHANNON BREAM: I want to...

Donald Trump Returns To Butler, Pennsylvania: \
Donald Trump Returns To Butler, Pennsylvania: "As I Was Saying..." October 04, 2024

Donald Trump returned on Saturday to the site where he was shot over the summer, the Farm Show grounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, for another rally. One man, Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter, was killed during the assassination attempt on July 13. A seat of honor reserved for Corey...

Elon Musk at Trump Rally: If People Don\'t Vote, This Will Be \
Elon Musk at Trump Rally: If People Don't Vote, This Will Be "The Last Election" October 06, 2024

Tech titan Elon Musk spoke at former President Donald Trump's return rally to Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, the site of the first foiled assassination attempt against him. "We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another that is fist-pumping after getting shot," Musk...

