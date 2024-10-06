FNC's Shannon Bream Grills Gov. Tim Walz On Abortion: You're Going "Far Beyond Roe"

"FOX News Sunday" host Shannon Bream questions Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about where the Harris campaign stands on abortion rights, whether they support any limits whatsoever on the timeframe for abortion, and what state laws and pro-choice and pro-life states really are:
SHANNON BREAM: I want to talk about abortion because this came up in a debate and has been a winning argument on many ballots, but I want to clarify what the law is in Minnesota. The "Abortion Finder" website, which helps women find access, says, "Abortion is legal through pregnancy in Minnesota. There is no ban or limit in Minnesota based on how far along in the pregnancy you are." You signed a bill that makes it legal through all nine months. Is that a position you think Democrats should advocate for nationally?
GOV. TIM WALZ: The vice president and I have been clear that the restoration of Roe vs. WadE is what we are asking for.
SHANNON BREAM: But that law goes far beyond Roe v. Wade.
GOV. TIM WALZ: The law is very clear. It does not change that, that has been debunked on every occasion.
SHANNON BREAM: Let’s agree. What you signed is there is not a single limit through the nine months of pregnancy. Roe had a trimester framework that did have limits through the pregnancy. The Minnesota law does not have that.
GOV. TIM WALZ: This puts the decision with the woman and her healthcare providers. The situation we have is when you don't have the ability of healthcare providers to provide that, you end up with a situation like Amanda Zurawski in Texas, where they are afraid to do what's necessary. This doesn't change anything. It puts the decision back in the hands of the woman and her doctor. We know this is something that needs to be addressed. Donald Trump is calling for a nationwide abortion ban.
SHANNON BREAM: He has said repeatedly he will not sign a national abortion ban. Are you calling that a flat-out lie?
GOV. TIM WALZ: Yes! Of course! And Senator Vance has, in the past, said so too. They might see this as an election issue, but we see this as a woman’s right to make her own bodily decisions. That’s why states like mine have the ability to protect that right.
States like Georgia force women to cross state lines, and then we have a death like Amber Thurman’s. So let’s be very clear: trying to cut hairs on an issue like this is not where the American public stands. They want the restoration of Roe v. Wade, and Vice President Harris has said that’s what we would do.
SHANNON BREAM: To be fair, the Minnesota law goes far beyond Roe v. Wade. About the Amber Thurman case in Georgia, her family... it is tragic. She was a young mother, and she left behind a young son. But what her family has said is that it was a complication from the abortion pill she received, and she didn’t get proper care when she went to a Georgia hospital, which had multiple opportunities to intervene there. Her own attorney, the family’s attorney, says it wasn’t the Georgia law, it was the hospital’s fault. He sees it as malpractice for not treating her when she clearly showed up in distress and still had the byproducts of her pregnancy because of a rare complication from the abortion pill. So just to be clear on the Georgia law, this is how her family and attorney see it.
GOV. TIM WALZ: They also indicated that had she not gone to North Carolina after the debate the other night, she would have been in a better position. These are the situations we will encounter when decisions are put in the hands of politicians like Donald Trump rather than women and their doctors. We trust women and we trust doctors, and we know the outcomes of that approach are better.
SHANNON BREAM: Let’s clarify more changes you’ve cited in Minnesota as well. Several things were repealed, with respect to reporting requirements for infants who might survive an abortion attempt. Language that used to be part of the statute was taken out. It used to require medical personnel to "preserve the life and health of the born alive infant." That language has been repealed and is no longer part of the law. Also struck from the law was the language about reporting on infants born alive, the treatment they received, and whether they lived or died. Why was it important to you to remove that protection from the law?
GOV. TIM WALZ: Minnesota law aligns with every other case of what physicians are required to do to adhere to their ethical responsibilities. This changed nothing except align with the care that is provided in any circumstance for any medical case. It is simply aligning the law as it has always been. The outcomes we achieve in Minnesota in healthcare are some of the best in the nation, and this aligns with existing law.
SHANNON BREAM: But it does remove the language about preserving the life of an infant born alive.
GOV. TIM WALZ: Every doctor has an ethical responsibility to provide the necessary care in each situation. That’s the way the law stands right now. It’s the same for any person that shows up needing care.
Again, this is a distraction from the real issue: women being forced into miscarriages, women being sent home and getting sepsis, and potentially dying. We saw this in Texas. Maternal mortality rates in Texas have skyrocketed of the charts due to these laws. This is bad policy, and the vice president and I have been very clear about this. We will restore the rights of Roe v. Wade and ensure women can make their healthcare decisions without putting their lives at risk because of where they live. We need to go back to the way it was before Donald Trump gleefully said we have the best of both worlds here, things are wonderful the states are handling it. It’s not a beautiful thing. We are seeing women die because of it.
SHANNON BREAM: No one wants to see a single woman suffer. By the way, there's not a single state, no matter how restrictive their pro-life laws are, that does not allow a doctor to intervene. That’s true in Georgia and Texas as well.