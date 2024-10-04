RealClearPolitics: Doug Emhoff's New Kind of Male Is a Lot Like the Old Male

Carl Cannon offered this take: "Well, we've answered one riddle. Why was such a handsome and successful lawyer single when he met Kamala Harris? Now we know why -- his girlfriend broke up with him because he slapped her so hard, he spun her around."
ANDREW WALWORTH: Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris's husband, has been accused of slapping a former girlfriend more than a decade ago. According to a report in the Daily Mail, this was back in 2012 at the Cannes Film Festival, a year before he met Harris on that blind date we've heard so much about, two years before they were married.
And this is Doug Emhoff in conversation with Jen Psaki on MSNBC, just a few days ago:
JEN PSAKI, MSNBC: Something that has also been an important, interesting part of how people have talked about your role here is how your role has reshaped the perception of masculinity. I'm not sure you planned on that, but you are an incredibly supportive spouse. Has that been an evolution for you, and do you think that's part of the role you might play as first gentleman?
DOUG EMHOFF: It's funny, I've started to think a lot about this. I've always been like this. My dad was like this, and to me, it's the right thing to do.
ANDREW WALWORTH: This story is picking up a little steam. Newsweek reported on it today. What do you make of it?
CARL CANNON: Well, we've answered one riddle. Why was such a handsome and successful lawyer actually single when he met Kamala Harris? Why was he available? And now we know why -- his girlfriend broke up with him because he slapped her so hard, he spun her around. She called sobbing from a cab, called her friends to complain about it, and broke up with him.
Look, in all seriousness, you look at these charges against someone like Sean Combs. I mean, in the scheme of things, this may not even be a misdemeanor. It may not even be a crime. It sounds like it happened, but we don't know.
But this idea that he's the new kind of man, that he's the 21st-century, non-toxic male -- well, all we know about his personal life is that there was that lovely story they told at the convention in Chicago. He asked Kamala Harris out awkwardly on the phone, left a voicemail, and she plays it for him every year on their anniversary. That was charming.
But, you know, his first marriage broke up after he impregnated the nanny. And now this girlfriend, from a year before he met Kamala Harris, says he committed domestic violence on her. It sounds like the new kind of male is a lot like the old kind of male.
ANDREW WALWORTH: We were all at that Democratic convention, and I watched him give that speech. It was a very effective speech, Tom. I thought it was one of the better moments of the convention.
TOM BEVAN: I can go back and roll the tape. I actually thought, and I said at the time, that he was the best speaker of the night -- and that included Michelle Obama. I thought he was the most effective at humanizing her and all these things. And then, of course, we find out after the fact...
He still gave a great speech.
The reason this matters as much as it does -- and it should matter -- this is a private event that happened however many years ago -- is that he's been rolled out by the campaign and the media as this new standard. According to Jen Psaki, he has "reshaped the perception of masculinity."
Now, the story about the nanny was already out there, it didn't get a lot of coverage. Even though you say, well, the New York Post ran it on the front page, but ABC, NBC, CBS, New York Times, Washington Post -- nothing. Total crickets. I'm not going to go on another media rant, but if the shoe were on the other foot, obviously it would be national news. It would be everywhere, all over the place, right?
So, it's hypocritical. And the other question that's somewhat interesting is this: they reached out, the New York Post and others, to the Harris campaign. The Harris campaign is not commenting on this.
But I was just talking with my wife about this, and I wonder, did Kamala know about either of these stories before? Maybe she knew about the nanny before she started dating him and married him, but I don't know that she knew. She may be learning about this for the first time, which would be shocking. And I don't know if that gives her more of an obligation to talk about it, or speak about it, or respond to it, or not.
CARL CANNON: She eats domestic abusers for breakfast.