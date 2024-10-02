Rep. Byron Donalds: Kamala Harris Cast The Tie-Breaking Vote That Triggered This Inflation

REP. BYRON DONALDS: I would argue we're not really thriving right now. This inflation, which by the way, was brought to us by Kamala Harris, has really slowed down people from being able to excel.
CHARLAMAGNE: By Kamala?
REP. BYRON DONALDS: Yes, she's the vice president. Charlamagne, listen man, when Joe Biden wanted to do his American Rescue Plan, Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate. She broke the tie that started this inflation, that has hurt so many people in our country. Everybody listening to your show--
ANGELA RYE: That's not true.
REP. BYRON DONALDS: It's not true? You sure you want to go there?
ANGELA RYE: It is true that it's the tiebreaking vote--
CHARLAMAGNE: He's got notes, Angela Rye!
ANGELA RYE: That's fine, I have notes too.
REP. BYRON DONALDS: I'm going to give it to Charlamagne. I don't even want to hold it. Go to the third page, the highlighted portion.
ANGELA RYE: For every infrastructure project in your community, you should thank Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Congress that voted for the American Rescue Plan, that's what should happen.
REP. BYRON DONALDS: Larry Summers wrote an op-ed back in 2021. Larry Summers was the Treasury Secretary for Bill Clinton and an economic advisor for Barack Obama. He said that the American Rescue Plan, that Joe Biden wanted and Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, would create a massive inflation that we have not seen in a generation. Well, guess what? Larry Summers was correct.
You know who also was correct? i was. Cause I was in the Budget Committee when they brought the bill, and I said in that committee it is going to cause massive inflation. That's what happened.
So the problem we have in our economy today is that prices have gone up massively. Wages, adjusted for inflation, are down, peoples' pocketbooks are hurting.
