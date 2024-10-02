RealClearPolitics: How Did Vance and Walz Do at Debate? Will There Be Another Harris-Trump Debate?

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon break down the big moments from last night's vice-presidential debate between Sen. J.D. Vance and Gov. Tim Walz
, discuss the impact the debate might have on the larger campaign, and speculate about whether Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will meet for a second showdown before the election.
After that, Tom Bevan speaks with RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann about how the political world is responding to the debate, and Carl Cannon welcomes former Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler about her impressions of both candidates.