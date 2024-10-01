Megyn Kelly: J.D. Vance Put On A Masterclass In How To Handle Biased Moderators And A Lying Opponent, "Thank God"

MEGYN KELLY: The moderators were not much better. They were a little better than ABC News, but J.D. Vance put on a masterclass in how to handle biased moderators and a lying opponent. And it was a thing of beauty. Every Republican voter... or person who, in this case, is rooting for Trump knows exactly what I am feeling right now, which is: Thank God. Listening to a guy go out there and know how to raise the right points in response to the right questions and to not take the moderators' bullsh-t was really cleansing... It was just so great to see.
The moderators are gross. Margaret Brennan, not only do you desperately need some bronzer, you need to understand how to moderate a fair debate when you have half the country rooting for the other guy. She didn't even attempt to be fair. I mean, I'm going to utter words I never thought I would utter. I preferred Norah O'Donnell. Margaret Brennan used to have a reputation as being kind of reasonable... When it came to issues of faith, she could be kind of like normal. But no, she has been in the soup too long. She has gone totally native over there at CBS News. You are terrible, madam. Terrible. The moderators were disgusting. But JD Vance was a vision, and Tim Walz really did indeed look like the bumbling knucklehead he said he was.
You know what was so masterful about what JD did tonight? He's been demonized by this press since he was named as the running mate, and he completely shattered that tonight. He was kind. He was likable. He complimented his beautiful wife. He brought up his kids. He kept giving Tim Walz points like, 'I kind of agree with that.' He said the thing about how, 'If I don't win and he becomes the vice president, I will help him. 'He did such an effective job throughout the whole 90 minutes of showing America I'm actually a nice guy. And those women, those female Republican voters, who left the party [and] who are now going to vote for Kamala Harris, if he was the problem – you know, 'the childless cat ladies,' which did not come up – I have to imagine they're looking at him just a little softer tonight.
Earlier, Megyn was joined by the hosts of the RealClearPolitics podcast, Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth: