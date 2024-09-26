Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Harris Gives First Solo Network Interview, Poll Shows Dem Getting Stronger in Texas, Harris Will Visit Mexican Border Friday

|
Posted By RCP Radio
On Date September 26, 2024
Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 pm on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- our regular hosts Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon review what Kamala Harris said Wednesday in her first solo network news interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, and her decision to visit the US/Mexican border Friday.

Next, the gang talks about a new poll suggesting Democrats are gaining strength in Texas, and the indictment of New York Mayor Eric Adams for accepting illegal foreign campaign contributions.

After that, Carl Cannon and RCP contributor Bill Whelan of the Hoover Institution have a nice conversation about California, politics, and baseball.


Finally, Andrew Walworth and historian Jay Cost, author of "Democracy or Republic? The People and the Constitution," discuss the history of America’s two-party system, and the lasting impact Donald Trump has had on the GOP.
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site