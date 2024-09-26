Megyn Kelly on Kamala Harris Interview: If You Vote For That, Then You Deserve What You're Going To Get

MEGYN KELLY: I've got a lot of criticism for Stephanie Ruhle. I do not put her in the same category as those ABC moderators, or really even Dana Bash. She did ask some challenging questions, that's basically what I'm saying, but no follow ups. and none of the flip flops of Kamala Harris's positions, like all of this stuff, is just left floating in the ether as though it has never happened. It's just incredibly frustrating to watch. But I'm rating on a curve here, because we when everyone fails the test, you know, someone's got to be given a D+, I guess. Look, the real story is Kamala Harris, and how she answered the question. She was terrible. She was absolutely awful. I actually don't really understand why she can't do the memorization trick that she did for the debate for these interviews. Now she knows she's going to sit with us for this interview with a woman who has a business news background. She's just done an economic speech. Why wouldn't you get your little note card team together and come up with a few like actual answers on your economic plan, on its weaknesses that you might get asked about? I don’t get it…
It started off with what I think may have been her worst answer… The question was, you laid out your economic vision, but a lot of Americans don't see themselves in your plan, what do you say them, to Americans who don't see themselves in your plan?… I believe that is what Stephanie Ruhle was trying to get at. Like, what are you going to do about the millions, the hundreds of millions of Americans who are suffering thanks to your policies and your three living proposals don't cover anything… The repetitive nonsense… and if you've got a vodka soda with a splash of lime right now, I challenge you to drink every time you hear ‘hardworking dreams, ambitions, or aspirations.’... I'm hammered if I'm drinking at this point… All the filler… You said nothing.
MEGYN KELLY: You can feel the cringing of her staff… I hate how she says ‘right,’ after all of her sentences… Like she said something so profound, and now we're bonding… She's an idiot. She has no idea what she's talking about. I don't know if she understood the question. The question is, what if you cannot get this through in a divided government so that corporations pay more? And the answer is, ‘They just have to pay more. They have to. That's just it!’... She sounds like one of those moronic TikTokers… She sounds like a four year old. That's her level of understanding. Don't believe any of these promises. She can't do it. She doesn't have a plan to fund it. And to the extent that that was exposed in the MSNBC interview, good on Stephanie Rhule… And then we get a lecture on ‘I work with a lot of CEOs. I've spent a lot of time with CEOs.’ Sure, Jan… ‘I’m gonna tell you, business leaders who are actually part of the engine of America's economy, agree that people should pay their fair share.’ I can’t with the filler! I can't! so much filler… What is she saying?! This is empty calories…She said nothing!
I'm done. I'm out. I've heard enough. I can't. I object on every level I have inside of me to object. If you vote for that as President, then you deserve what you're going to get. I do not deserve it. The people who are going to vote for Trump do not deserve it. It's a calamity how dumb this person is, and that she's been placed in this position by her party... There are smart people in the Democrat Party. She's just not one of them. They weren't allowed to run either when he was seeking to be renominated or once he got couped right out of office. They elevated her for all same DEI nonsense principles they put her in the vice presidency… She's not a smart person. And that is on display every time she sits down for an interview. So I say, keep it rolling. You go with your instincts. Yeah, you're on a roll now post-debate, you did so well. You can do this, Kamala. You can do this. Keep talking. That's all Trump needs.
