Gingrich: Harris Is The Most Anti-Catholic Candidate In The Last 150 Years

NEWT GINGRICH: The truth is that I think she is afraid to go to the Al Smith dinner because she's the most anti-Catholic presidential candidate since James G. Blaine in 1880. And all of the anti-Catholic laws passed were called Blaine laws, so you can imagine how strongly he was. Look, when she was a senator, she was interviewing in public, in a senatorial hearing, nominees who are Catholic and she said, "You belong to the Knights of Columbus."



Well, the Knights Columbus is over 2 million people, who voluntarily get involved, and have pancakes on Saturday morning, and raise money for charity. The idea that there was something mysterious about this whole Catholic thing. You can tell that she has an edge -- many people on the left dislike the Catholic Church, because it's a bulwark of belief in the right to life, and of the belief in God, and that our job is to try to understand what God wants us to do and not try to become Gods of our own.



So there's a huge underlying hostility between the left and organized religion. And by the way, her vice presidential candidate, as governor, closed every single church in Minnesota during Covid-19, but allowed the Mall of America to stay open, so you could have "retail therapy." Now I don't know how much more anti-religious you could be than Tim Walz.



And remember, [my wife] Callista was the ambassador the Vatican, and she refused to put up theh gay pride flag on the Vatican grounds -- it is a direct insult to the Vatican and to the beliefs of the Pope. The minute we left, the minute Biden took over, the put up the gay pride flag.



This necessity to insult you, to go into your space, to make you submit to whatever their latest wacky idea is. And I'll guarantee you that both Tim Walz and Kamala Harris have a deep, instinct for making the rest of us subordinated to their weird ideas.







