"Unknowns" Host Charlie Stone Chats With John Burke, President of Trek Bicycles: Peddling Higher Taxes, Cuts And Shared Sacrifice To Save America

In this conversation, John Burke, President of Trek Bicycles, discusses his book: A Bold Plan, 14 Nonpartisan Solutions Based Upon The Facts (download free here: https://aboldplan.com/book/
). Burke underscores the pressing issue of the national debt, emphasizing the need for both tax increases and spending cuts. He highlights the inefficiencies in the current political duopoly and the importance of active citizenship to solve our problems. He argues that a lack of informed voters contributes to the ongoing challenges facing America, and he calls for a renewed commitment to civic engagement and leadership that prioritizes the nation's best interests. He warns of a global dystopian future if current trends continue and America falters, advocating for a return to humility and problem-solving in governance.
Chapters:
00:00 The National Debt Dilemma
05:04 The Role of Citizenship in Democracy
08:26 The Impact of Money in Politics