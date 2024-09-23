RealClearPolitics: Harris Won't Attend Al Smith Dinner, Publishing a Letter From Attempted Trump Assassin, Will There Be a Second Debate?

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- regular hosts Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss Kamala Harris deciding to become the first presidential candidate in decades not to attend the Al Smith charity dinner benefiting Catholic Charities, and whether there will be a second presidential debate before Election Day.They also take a look at the DOJ's decision to publish a letter written by the man who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump last week and preview President Biden's appearance tomorrow at the United Nations General Assembly.After that, Carl Cannon interviews Patricia Murphy, a columnist from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about the key battleground state of Georgia.Finally, Andrew Walworth and Peter Berkowitz of the Hoover Institution talk about the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and the Pentagon announcing that the U.S. will deploy more troops to the Middle East.