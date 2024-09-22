Rep. Matt Gaetz: DHS Official Told Me There Are Five Known "Assassination Teams" Targeting Trump

Rep. Matt Gaetz told the "Human Events" podcast on Thursday that a senior DHS official told him there are five separate "assassination teams" currently trying to kill Donald Trump."I had a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security in my office before the second assassination attempt saying that what he has assessed is there are five known assassination teams in the United States -- three inspired by other governments, two that are here that are known domestic assassination teams -- and with that, this individual was coming to me concerned that the force protection around President Trump, even prior to the second assassination attempt, was not sufficient for what it needed to be," Gaetz said. "Coordination at that level is like the bare minimum of what we have to do to keep our presidents and our candidates safe on the trail.""Five teams that we know are targeting Trump," he repeated. "So that raises questions about why certain teams were being pulled off of the Trump detail and put on, for example, the Jill Biden detail. Now we don't want anything bad to happen to Jill Biden, but at the same time, the threat envelope for her was substantially different than around Trump, and it would not have necessitated pulling assets away from the Trump detail to the Jill Biden or John Bolton detail -- or any of these details that were beefed up at the same time the requests from the Trump detail and the Trump campaign for more security were going unanswered."