RealClearPolitics: Teamsters Union Doesn't Endorse Either Candidate, Polls Show Harris Up With Black Voters, Housing Cost Major Issue

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weekdays at 6:00 pm on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Emily Jashinsky from "Unherd" discuss the Teamsters Union deciding not to endorse either presidential candidate and new polls showing housing costs are a major concern among voters. They also talk about a new poll from Howard University suggesting Kamala Harris is doing better among black voters in swing states, and reports that some Chicago teachers report have been instructed to pass immigrant students regardless of their academic performance.After that, Carl Cannon talks with Michael Bright, the CEO of Structured Finance Association, about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and what impact this could have on the economy and the upcoming election.Finally, Andrew Walworth talks to journalist A.B. Stoddard from "The Bulwark" about Donald Trump saying the November election could be compromised by the Postal Service's alleged inability to handle mail-in ballots in time.