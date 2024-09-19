Joe Lonsdale: Western Civilization Would Be At 10x The Threat If Elon Had Not Bought Twitter

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale defended Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter on Thursday's broadcast of 'Squawk Box' on CNBC.
JOE KERNEN, CNBC: Let me just finally ask you to land on Elon Musk and you talked to him. It was not a good investment for him or the bankers in Twitter. Is he still happy that he did that and does he feel like he took one for the team? And he's not, he's getting a lot of backlash, maybe people, I've seen on a Tesla, a bumper sticker that says Elon shut up. I've seen things like that.
JOE LONSDALE, If Elon hadn't bought Twitter, if Elon hadn't done this, the entire West would be at 10x the threat. Our civilization works, Joe, because we have free speech, because we have property rights, we have meritocracy.
KERNEN: So he doesn't care about the $40 billion?
LONSDALE: These basic values --
CO-HOST: Do his investors?
LONSDALE: These basic values are at threat. X is up 25% or so year over year. Revenue is down, of course, because the brands all went at him, because the brands are run by people who are not tied to the values of Western civilization.
CO-HOST: Yeah, but that's not a free speech argument. If the brands don't want to support you, they don't have to.
LONSDALE: They absolutely don't have to. But there are people being sued right now who did illegal coordination to try to attack it, which probably was illegal.
CO-HOST: Is it illegal to say, I'm not going to put my ads there anymore, are you?
LONSDALE: That's not illegal at all, but to coordinate behind the scenes with lies and to do something that's a cartel trying to crush something, that's not necessarily appropriate. That's got to come out in the courts and we'll see what they do.
KERNER: So he's not thin-skinned and sensitive, I don't think at all.
LONSDALE: He's fighting to save Western civilization. I think a lot of us are trying to do so as well. This is a huge time for our country.
KERNEN: But I'm scared when I try to do it. I don't think he's scared. And I'm thin-skinned.