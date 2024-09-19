Bret Baier: Pennsylvania Senate Race Tied, Republican Path To A 52-48 Majority

FOX News 'Special Report' host Bret Baier reports on the balance of the Senate and the close race in Pennsylvania.
BRET BAIER: Every day as we get closer to the election, we're obviously focused on those swing states for the presidential race, but we're also focused on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate. It really does hang in the balance.
You see these yellow states, these are our toss-ups, and as you see our what-if scenario, 49-42, we can say as of today, the RealClearPolitics average of polls, let's just say, who's leading in those will give them the state. Maryland is a lead for Democrats. Ohio is closing, but still Sherrod Brown has the lead there. Michigan is Democrat-leaning. Wisconsin as well. Arizona and Nevada. Republicans right now leading in the polls in West Virginia and Montana.
I see I leave Pennsylvania here because I want to tell the story about Pennsylvania. Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey facing Dave McCormick. The RealClearPolitics average of polls in this race has been closing in recent days. There you see it, a little bit more than five points, but the recent poll, the most recent, the Washington Post poll out, has this race tied at 48-48. That is a big deal.
If the Republicans manage to pull off this upset win over the incumbent, go back to the map, you can see it would be 52-48.