Back to Videos

Bret Baier: Pennsylvania Senate Race Tied, Republican Path To A 52-48 Majority

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date September 19, 2024
FOX News 'Special Report' host Bret Baier reports on the balance of the Senate and the close race in Pennsylvania.


BRET BAIER: Every day as we get closer to the election, we're obviously focused on those swing states for the presidential race, but we're also focused on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate. It really does hang in the balance.

You see these yellow states, these are our toss-ups, and as you see our what-if scenario, 49-42, we can say as of today, the RealClearPolitics average of polls, let's just say, who's leading in those will give them the state. Maryland is a lead for Democrats. Ohio is closing, but still Sherrod Brown has the lead there. Michigan is Democrat-leaning. Wisconsin as well. Arizona and Nevada. Republicans right now leading in the polls in West Virginia and Montana.

I see I leave Pennsylvania here because I want to tell the story about Pennsylvania. Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey facing Dave McCormick. The RealClearPolitics average of polls in this race has been closing in recent days. There you see it, a little bit more than five points, but the recent poll, the most recent, the Washington Post poll out, has this race tied at 48-48. That is a big deal.

If the Republicans manage to pull off this upset win over the incumbent, go back to the map, you can see it would be 52-48.
Recommended
NBC\'s Kornacki: Trump Still Needs To Win One Of The Blue Wall States To Reach 270
NBC's Kornacki: Trump Still Needs To Win One Of The Blue Wall States To Reach 270 September 15, 2024

NBC's Steve Kornacki hits the big board to discuss how polls haven't changed much since the debate on Tuesday on this week's edition of "Meet The Press."

Bret Baier: Electoral College Hinges On Razor Thin Swing States
Bret Baier: Electoral College Hinges On Razor Thin Swing States September 14, 2024

FNC's "Special Report" host Bret Baier breaks down how the electoral college could play out in November, according to the current RealClearPolitics averages in each of the swing states. This aired on Friday night and since then the averages have been updated slightly. Check out the latest averages...

Bret Baier Senate Map: The Path To A Republican Majority Involves OH, MT, WV, MI, WI
Bret Baier Senate Map: The Path To A Republican Majority Involves OH, MT, WV, MI, WI September 13, 2024

On FOX News' 'Special Report,' Bret Baier covered the race for Senate control in 2024 election: "Take a look at some of the what-if scenarios for the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Republicans need just two additional seats to have the Senate majority. Now, incumbent Democrats are trying...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site