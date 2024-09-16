Sachs & Mearsheimer: There Is Basically One Deep State Party Of Cheney, Harris, And Biden, Embodied By Victoria Nuland

DAVID SACKS: Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for president. I think for people who see the world in partisan terms, this might have been surprising, but I don't think you guys were that surprised by that. Do you see an underlying logic to this?



JEFFREY SACHS: I think it is obvious that there is basically one deep state party and that is the party of Cheney, Harris, Biden, Victoria Nuland -- my colleague at Columbia University now.



[Former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs from 2021 to 2024] Nuland is kind of the face of this now because she has been in every administration for the last 30 years. She was in the Clinton administration wrecking our policy towards Russia in the 1990s, she was in the Bush Jr. administration with Cheney wrecking our policies towards NATO enlargement, she was then in the Obama administration as [Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton's spokesperson, and then making a coup in Ukraine in February 2014 (not a great move), which started a war. And then she was Biden's undersecretary of state.



That's both parties, it is a colossal mess, and she has been Cheney's advisor, and she's been Biden's advisor.



It makes perfect sense. This is the reality. We're trying to find out if there's another party. That is the big question.



DAVID SACKS: John, what's your thought on that? Do you see any difference between Republicans and Democrats?



JOHN MEARSHIEMER: No, I like to refer to the Republicans and Democrats and tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum.



There's hardly any difference. I actually think the one exception is former President Trump. When he became president in 2017, he was bent on "beating back the deep state," and becoming a different kind of leader on the foreign policy front. But he basically failed. And he has vowed that if he is elected this time, it will be different and he will beat back the deep state. He will pursue a foreign policy that is fundamentally different than Republicans and Democrats have pursued up until now.



The big question on the table is whether or not you think Trump can beat the deep state and these two established parties, and I bet against Trump.



...



MEARSHEIMER: When we talk about the 'Deep State,' we're really talking about the Administrative State. It is very important to understand that starting in the late 19th and early 20th century, given developments in the American economy, it was imperative that we develop -- and this is true of all Western countries -- a very powerful central state that could 'run the country.' And over time, that state has grown in power.



Since World War Two, the United States has been involved in every nook and cranny of the world, fighting wars here, there, and everywhere. And to do that, you need a very powerful administrative state that can help manage that foreign policy. But in the process, what happens is you get all of these high-level, middle-level, and low-level bureaucrats who become established in positions in the Pentagon, the State Department, and the intelligence community -- you name it. And they end up having a vested interest in pursuing a particular foreign policy.



That particular foreign policy that they like to pursue is the one the Democrats and the Republicans are pushing. That's why we talk about tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum with regard to the two parties. You could throw in the deep state as being on the same page as those other two institutions.



SACHS: There's a very interesting interview of Putin in 2017 where he says, "I've dealt with three presidents now. They come into office with some ideas, even. But then the men in the dark suits and the blue ties," he says, "I wear red ties but they wear blue ties. They come in and explain the way the world really is and there go the ideas."



I think that's Putin's experience. That's our experience. That's my experience. Which is that there is a deeply entrained foreign policy that has been in place, in my interpretation, for many decades. But arguably a variant of it has been in place since 1992. I got to watch some of it early on as an advisor to Gorbachev and Yeltsin, so I saw really makings of this. I didn't really understand it, except in retrospect. That policy has been mostly in place pretty consistently for 30 years, and it didn't really matter whether it was Bush Senior, Clinton, Bush Junior, Obama, or Trump.



After all, who did Trump hire? John Bolton, the pretty deep state. That was the end. They explained, "This is the way it is." And by the way, Bolton explained also in his memoirs that, "When Trump didn't agree we found ways to trick him."



...



If you want to interpret American foreign policy, it is to maximize power... Global power to be a global hegemon. I think it could get us all killed because it is a little bit delusional in my mind. The fact that they hold that idea is a little weird to me, but in any event that is the idea. Every time a decision comes from inside that I see -- I'm an economist so I don't see the security decisions -- always leans in the same direction for the last 30 years: Which is power as the central objective.



...



MEARSHEIMER: I do believe the people who are in favor of this foreign policy do believe in it, it is not cynical. They really believe they are doing the right thing. The second point I would make to this. Jeff said power has a lot to do with this, and as a good realist I agree with that. But it is also important to understand that the United States is a fundamentally liberal country that believes it has the right, responsibility, and power to run around the world and remake the world in America's image. Most people in the foreign policy establishment, in the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, believe that. And that is what has motivated our foreign policy in large part since the Cold War ended.



Remember, when the Cold War ends, we have no rival great power left, so what are we going to do with all this power we've gathered? What we decide to do is go out and remake the world in our own image.





