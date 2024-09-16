Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Political Impact of Another Assassination Attempt, Harris Sits for First Solo TV Interview, Vance Hits Sunday Shows, Danger of Weaponized DOJ

Posted By RCP Radio
On Date September 16, 2024
Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weekdays at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 -- regular hosts Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss what political impact a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump could have on the 2024 election and call for politicians from both parties to tone down the rhetoric.

Next, the gang goes over what Kamala Harris said Friday in the first solo television interview of her two-month campaign, with a local ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania last Friday, and compares that to Sen. J.D. Vance appearing on several Sunday talk shows this week, particularly his interview with Dana Bash of CNN.

After that, Tom Bevan talks with RCP national political correspondent Susan Crabtree about her reporting on what the Secret Service is doing in response to Sunday’s assassination attempt and whether Trump is receiving adequate protection from future attacks.


Finally, Joseph Sweeney, an author and former CIA lawyer, speaks with Carl Cannon about his new book "Dangerous Injustice: How Democrats Weaponized the DOJ To Protect Biden and Persecute Trump."
