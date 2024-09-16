Gorka: Everyone In The Secret Service Needs To Be Fired, Donald Trump Is Not Safe

Former Trump administration deputy Sebastian Groka responds to the second Trump assassination attempt during an appearance Monday morning on Newsmax:
SEBASTIAN GORKA: It'll probably happen again. After yesterday's egregious failure one more time, people are saying, well, "The Secret Service foiled him."
Well, no, they didn't. The fact that he got within rifle range and they had to open fire? And it was the state police that tracked him down. Everybody in the Secret Service needs to be fired.
I'd like to see Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. hire a group of former SEALS, former Delta Force/JSOC guys and secure the president. I mean, I don't think he's going to be safe for the next 50 days until we get to vote in the presidential election.
But who's responsible for this?
It's not just the crazies, it's not Matthew Crooks, it's not this Democrat donor, Ryan Routh, it is Joe Biden. It is Kamala Harris. It is Nancy Pelosi.
You can't show me right now, the whole Newsmax archive team could not show me clips right now from President Trump or any leading Republican equivalent to what you just showed in that montage, or to the clips that we know so well from Maxine Waters, from Chuck Schumer saying if you see a member of the Trump cabinet in public surround them, harass them, or on the steps of the Supreme Court with the most senior Democrat in the Senate saying, "Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, you will reap the whirlwind." These are incitements to violence.
And what do you expect, when for eight years, you called my former boss a Nazi, a white supremacist, a want-to-be dictator, a threat to democracy?
Of course, some Democrat is going to try to try and kill him and they're going to try and do it again, and the Secret Service have proven themselves utterly unfit for purpose.
...
I was doing an interview yesterday for another show and somebody said, well, President Trump shouldn't be out in public or golfing -- and it's like, hang on a second. We don't give in to the lunatics. It's like the principle of giving in to terrorists. We don't change our lifestyle. We don't curtail our own freedoms because there are people out there who think that a gun is how you settle political differences.
So, no, we have to protect the president. We have to be vigilant. We have to be alert, and heads have to roll when it comes to the acting head of the Secret Service, Ron Rowe, the individual who, by the way, was responsible for all Secret Service operations at the time of Butler. This is a man who allegedly had issues with Secret Service agents wearing red ties when they're in President Trump's detail. This guy is a hack and a failure.
So no, we don't change our lifestyle because there are lunatics out there or Democrats who want to win the election with a sniper's bullet.