Western Lensman: The Democrat Open Borders Plan To Entrench Single-Party Rule

"This is exactly what is happening," Elon Musk commented when he shared the video.
The Democrat open-borders plan to entrench single-party rule in under two minutes:
1. Flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world. Enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states, so far.
2. Prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of the American citizens, with free flights, buses, hotels, meals, and phones, ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them.
3. Keep them in the country at all costs, even when they commit violent crimes like murder or rape. Attack the language used to describe the criminals as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist.
4. Ensure their privileges are made irrevocable with city and state sanctuary laws that act as population magnets, codify permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE.
5. Count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives. As of now, that would equal 13 extra Congressional districts - a tremendous amount of electoral power.
6. Wage a massive, heavily duned campaign to change state voting laws that legalize mass mail-in ballots, no signature verification, and no proof of citizenship requirements, making it nearly impossible to prove voter fraud.
7. Lock in the permanent voting majority with campaign promises of lavish benefits and permanent privileges, enshrining generational fealty to the Democrat Party.
8. Win elections.
9. Entrenched single-party rule has been achieved.
And the best part? Your tax dollars are paying for it.