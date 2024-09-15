Back to Videos

Vance on Springfield, Ohio: "I Trust My Constituents More Than I Trust The American Media"

During an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press," Sen. J.D. Vance argued that it is "really shameful, that no one cared" about what is happening in communities like Springfield, Ohio, until the Trump campaign started talking about migrants "eating pets."


SENATOR J.D. VANCE: Well, two important points here, Kristen. First of all, I have heard firsthand from multiple constituents, people who've made 911 calls a month ago, a year ago, who are making these complaints. I trust my constituents more than I do the American media that has shown no interest in what's happened in Springfield until we started sharing cat memes on the internet, which is disgraceful that the American media ignored this town. And that's the most important part. Kamala Harris's open border, Kristen, has led to skyrocketing housing costs in Springfield, rising rates of crime, rising rates of communicable diseases. They have dropped 20,000 immigrants into a town of 40,000, and it's caused a host of social problems. And we should be talking about why Kamala Harris has done this to this small town, and the media and the Democrats ignored it for an entire year. Kristen, I was talking about this on the Senate Banking Committee months ago. Nobody would pay attention to it until we started sharing the 911 calls of people in Springfield saying the migrants are eating the geese. I think that's really, really shameful, that no one cared about it or paid attention to it.

KRISTEN WELKER: And yet, Senator, the mayor, other local officials have said there's just no evidence of what you're saying, that it's baseless, those claims.

Can't you just make your argument about immigration without making those claims, Senator? Why not just make an argument about immigration? Why do you have to delve into repeating these baseless claims that, again Senator, have been repeated by neo-Nazis?

SENATOR J.D. VANCE: Kristen, I hear you saying that they're baseless, but I'm not repeating them because I invented them out of thin air. I'm repeating them because my constituents are saying these things are happening. I mean, just yesterday a video came out of a migrant 30 miles away eating a cat. Clearly these rumors are out there because constituents are seeing it with their own eyes, and some of them are talking about it. Now, look, we also have to talk about, and should primarily talk about the effects that this has had on car insurance rates, on disease rates. Those are the things that I'm spending 95% of my time talking about, Kristen. But again, the media didn't care about this story until we started sharing the 911 call about the geese. That is an indictment of the American media. But the real problem here, Kristen-- let me just finish this point-- is Kamala Harris opened the border with no plan for how to assimilate 20,000 people. It's made the community worse off. That's what we should be focused on.
