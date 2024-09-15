Peter Thiel: If The Election Is Close, Kamala Will Win, Because They Will Cheat

BREAKING: Peter Thiel says if the 2024 election is close, Kamala Harris will cheat to STEAL it. He's also joining people like Elon Musk and calling for strict Voter ID, in-person election-day voting, & heavy restrictions on mail-in voting "They will cheat. They will fortify it.… pic.twitter.com/irWvuzaasU

PETER THIEL: If it is going to be close, by the way, if it is a razor-thin close election, I'm pretty sure Kamala will win because they will cheat.



They will cheat. They will fortify it. They will steal the ballots. In the event that it is close, I don't want to be involved. In the event that it is not close, I don't need to be involved. So that it is a straightforward analysis right there.



HOST: How much cheating to you think happens every year?



PETER THIEL: You need to be careful with the verb. Cheating, stealing -- implies something happens in the dark of night. I think the verb you're allowed to use is "fortify."



Like ballot harvesting, all these rule changes were sort of done in plain daylight. I think our elections are not perfectly clean, otherwise, we could examine it and have a vigorous debate about it.



HOST: What would you change then



PETER THIEL: I don't know. At a minimum, you'd try to run elections the same way you do it in every other Western democracy. You have one-day voting. You have practically no absentee ballots. It's one day where everything happens, it's not this two-month elongated process. That the way they do it in every other country. You'd have a somewhat stronger voter ID and make sure that the people who are voting have a right to vote. That's basically what they do in every other Western democracy, and it used to be more like that in the U.S. It has meaningfully decayed over the last 20-30 years.



30-40 years ago, you got the results on the day of the vote. That sort of stopped happening.







peter thiel live at the @allinsummit



(0:00) the besties intro peter thiel



(1:03) why he's not financially participating in the 2024 election



(6:53) US relationship with china, is defending taiwan worth risking ww3?



(16:38) state of ai: similar to the internet in 1999… pic.twitter.com/9IHiiLunNH — The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) September 13, 2024

Peter Thiel told the "All-In" podcast that he believes the Democrats will "cheat" if the 2024 election is "going to be close."You can watch the full discussion here: