Megyn Kelly: Walz Signed Legislation Where The State Can Take Custody Of Children Who Are Not Receiving Gender Affirmation

Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly held a discussion in front of a live audience as part of his 'Tucker Carlson Live' tour in Kansas City, MO.
MEGYN KELLY: Do you know what Tim Walz has done on the LGBTQ front? Let me tell you what's going to happen. Here's what's going to happen. A little girl sitting in Wisconsin, who's maybe on the spectrum, maybe has acne, maybe is a little heavyset, maybe feels upset because her parents are getting divorced, something like that, is going to find herself down a rabbit hole on Reddit.
And her parents aren't going to know because they're getting a divorce and they're not focused on her right now. And she's going to spend hour after hour on that thing. And Reddit's going to tell her she's actually a boy.
And she's going to get sucked into this gender cult. And she's going to say, mom and dad, I want puberty blockers and to cross sex hormones, which will sterilize her and deprive her of all sexual pleasure for the rest of her life. And they're going to say, no, you're a girl.
And she's going to say, but I want top surgery, this benign thing, this double mastectomy where I'll have tubes coming out of me and I'll never breastfeed a child. I want that too, because I'm a boy. And they're going to say no.
And she's going to go to a judge in Minnesota. And because of Tim Walz, the court will take custody of her, use the Medicaid funds in Minnesota to provide her all of those things, chop off her breasts, sterilize her with the puberty blockers into the cross sex hormones. And when this girl inevitably comes to the conclusion that she didn't want any of this, that it only added to her problems, which were the divorce and the acne and the puberty and not any trans issue, who is she going to go to then? This is all because of Tim Walz.
That's what Minnesota is doing right now to little girls and boys, taking custody away from the parents so that they can have these procedures without any loving parent there to help. And that's what Taylor Swift just endorsed for your children. So screw you, Taylor Swift.
[APPLAUSE]
TUCKER CARLSON: That is... First of all, thank you for saying that. And pardon my ignorance. This is one of those topics that's so upsetting to me.
I have too many children, I think. They can take custody?
KELLY: Yeah. There's a law that Tim Walz signed that says the court can take jurisdiction, which in this instance means custody, over minor children who are not getting the gender-affirming care, which is a lie.
There's only two sexes. Gender's bullish*t. There's men and there's women. One cannot become the other. And he signed a law saying that they can take jurisdiction over minor children who are not being affirmed by their children and get all of those procedures done outside of any connection. Your parents will have nothing to do with it.
CARLSON: That's so dark.