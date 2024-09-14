Back to Videos

Bret Baier: Electoral College Hinges On Razor Thin Swing States

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date September 14, 2024
FNC's "Special Report" host Bret Baier breaks down how the electoral college could play out in November, according to the current RealClearPolitics averages in each of the swing states. This aired on Friday night and since then the averages have been updated slightly. Check out the latest averages for each state below.

"We're factoring in here that these states are going one way or another, even though the spread in many of these states is less than one point in the average of recent polls," Baier said. "So anything can happen."


On September 14, 2024 --

Harris leads in Wisconsin by 1.2% -- her biggest lead among the swing states.

Harris leads in Michigan by 0.7%.

Harris leads in Nevada by 0.6%.

The race was exactly tied in Pennsylvania on Friday, but on Saturday, Harris leads by 0.1%.

Trump leads by the same tiny margin, winning North Carolina by 0.1%.

Trump leads in Georgia by 0.3%.

Trump has his largest margin among the swing states with a 1.6% lead in Arizona.

