Bret Baier: Electoral College Hinges On Razor Thin Swing States

"We're factoring in here that these states are going one way or another, even though the spread in many of these states is less than one point in the average of recent polls," Baier said. "So anything can happen."
On September 14, 2024 --
Harris leads in Wisconsin by 1.2% -- her biggest lead among the swing states.
Harris leads in Michigan by 0.7%.
Harris leads in Nevada by 0.6%.
The race was exactly tied in Pennsylvania on Friday, but on Saturday, Harris leads by 0.1%.
Trump leads by the same tiny margin, winning North Carolina by 0.1%.
Trump leads in Georgia by 0.3%.
Trump has his largest margin among the swing states with a 1.6% lead in Arizona.