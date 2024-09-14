Bret Baier: Electoral College Hinges On Razor Thin Swing States

FNC's "Special Report" host Bret Baier breaks down how the electoral college could play out in November, according to the current RealClearPolitics averages in each of the swing states. This aired on Friday night and since then the averages have been updated slightly. Check out the latest averages for each state below."We're factoring in here that these states are going one way or another, even though the spread in many of these states is less than one point in the average of recent polls," Baier said. "So anything can happen."