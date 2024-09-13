Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Lead Secret Service Agent On Day Trump Was Shot Was Promoted After Failing Key Exam

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: What I'm learning now is that the lead advance agent, that day in Pennsylvania, this is the agent that was in charge of Trump's entire trip in Pennsylvania, that this agent actually failed one or more of her training exams when she first joined the Secret Service.



The pattern that is emerging here from whistleblowers who come forward to me now over and over again is that the Trump rally was undermanned, it was understaffed, they did not have people who had experience on it. And now this advance agent I'm told may have failed one or more for training exams and was known not to be a top-quality agent. This is absurd.



The fact that the director will not level with the American people about what's going on here is just totally unacceptable and unbelievable.



JESSE WATTERS: Director Cheatle, we know, had a priority to make 30% of the Secret Service women. So this woman fails maybe once, maybe twice, maybe more, and it doesn't matter. Cheatle still makes her in charge of the protective site detail for Butler, knowing that there was an Iranian threat.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: This is what's so hard to understand. If this individual had failed one or more of her training exams, if she was known not to be really one of the Secret Service's top agents, she's in the Pittsburgh office. Why was she put in charge of the entire trip?



The whole thing, she was in charge of the whole works, from the time the president landed to the time he went to Butler, it's just totally inexplicable. One other thing -- I'm told by people who are close to and have knowledge of the Secret Service's own internal investigation that the Department of Homeland Security is leaning on the Secret Service not to comply with document requests to Congress. This is really getting to be outrageous. The American people need the truth here.

