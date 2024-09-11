Undecided Pennsylvania Voter: We're Voting For The Future Of Our Country, Not The Candidate We Want At Our Wedding

UNDECIDED PENNSYLVANIA VOTER: It's important to remember that we are voting for the future of our country, not who we like the most or want at our wedding party. Who is actually going to make our country better?



We're in an incredibly unique situation where we've had both of the candidates in office before, and we've gotten to see what they would do, and when facts come to facts, my life was better when Trump was in office. The economy was better. Inflation was lower. Things were better overall. And now, with Kamala's administration, things haven't been so fantastic. She's saying she can fix the problems that her administration has caused, but I don't know if I can afford to take that risk.

CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with undecided voters in Erie County, Pennsylvania, after the Tuesday night debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. One woman, who says she has voted for Trump before, said: