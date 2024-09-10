Van Jones: Kamala Harris Put Trump In His Place; "She Baited Him, And Then She Spanked Him"

CNN contributor Van Jones reacts to the ABC News presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
VAN JONES, CNN: She whooped him. She just whooped him. And I think that there's been a desire, you know, in good fiction, there's like wish fulfillment.
Like, you know, you watch a movie because you want something to happen, like some great romance. People have wanted to see somebody put this bully in his place. And people have watched contender after contender fail to put him in his place.
She got up there and she put him in his place. She baited him, and then she spanked him. She baited him, and then she spanked him.
And not only did she pass the Commander-in-Chief test, he failed it. He failed it. Do you want this guy dealing with a dictator when he can literally just be, I mean, you could see the punches coming.
He couldn't get out of the way. I mean, if you can so unhinge somebody by saying people leave your rally, any world leader can manipulate you into anything. So I think that she passed the test.
He failed it. But I think also she was speaking for the people. She really was speaking for the people.
I think the right wing may not see it, but she kept coming back to a middle-class background. He kept talking about himself and himself. He went down every rabbit hole imaginable.
Kamala Harris did something great for every parent in America. She put the bully in his place.