Bevan: New Polls Show Election as Close as Can Be Ahead of First Trump-Harris Debate

Tom Bevan breaks down where Harris and Trump stand in the RCP Average of polls after a week where a New York Times/Siena survey showed Trump ahead by one point, an NPR/PBS/Marist survey showed Harris up by one, and a Harvard/Harris poll showed the race as a dead heat, Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show.
The New York Times poll "showed Harris trailing Trump by one point in the two-way matchup among likely voters," Bevan explained. "They actually said, if you take into account rounding errors, it's a Trump two-point lead, meaning that Trump was probably leading with something like 48.4 and Harris was at 46.6. So they rounded up for Harris to get her to 47 and they rounded down for Trump to get him to 48. So it says a one-point lead when, in reality, it might even be closer to a two-point lead."
"If you look at [the NYT's] last poll -- they went into the field the day after Joe Biden dropped out, so on her first official day as the de facto nominee, July 22, they had Trump up one point. So after everything that's happened, the switch and the convention and all this, the race is basically where it was when she became the nominee."
"It is about as tight as you can possibly imagine -- that's why I think this debate Tuesday night is going to matter a lot," Bevan concluded.