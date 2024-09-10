Jesse Watters: Middle America Facing "Haitian Invasion" Thanks To Biden-Harris Policy

JESSE WATTERS: Three years ago, Kamala Harris looked the American people in the eye and lied about Border Patrol whipping Haitian migrants.
KAMALA HARRIS, SEPTEMBER 2021: "I've been very clear about the images that you and I both saw of those law enforcement officials on horses. I was outraged by it. It was horrible and deeply troubling, and as we all know, it also evoked images of some of the worst moments in our history where that kind of behavior has been used against indigenous people and African Americans during times of slavery."
JESSE WATTERS: And thus, the "whip hoax" was born. But it wasn't just a hoax; it was Kamala's Trojan horse, manufactured to justify importing hundreds of thousands of Haitians into the country with little vetting.
KAMALA HARRIS, SEPTEMBER 2021: "That is why, starting with our administration, we gave Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Haitian migrants — 55,000. And then more recently, we extended TPS to over 100,000 Haitian migrants for that very reason: they need support, they need protection."
JESSE WATTERS: Fast forward three years, and more than 300,000 Haitians are living in the U.S. legally, thanks to the Harris-Biden administration. How’s that working out?
Let's go to Springfield, Ohio, the new epicenter of Kamala’s Middle America migrant crisis. In 2020, Springfield had a population of 60,000. Over the next four years, 20,000 newcomers showed up. Now, a quarter of the town is Haitian, and the people of Springfield aren’t happy.
SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: "I’m angry that my friends and family are packing up and moving away. I’m angry that foreigners are using up the resources that were set up for the Americans that reside here. I’m angry that another country’s flag was being flown in our city. I’m angry when I see our businesses and recreational areas littered with garbage left by people who do not know or understand our laws and culture and are making no attempt to learn about them. Let me be clear, this is not about race. This is about people being given the privilege of coming here from another country and having no respect for our people, our land, or our life’s work."
JESSE WATTERS: Americans are feeling unprotected and unsafe.
SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: "I have men who cannot speak English in my front yard, screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my yard. Look at me. I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn’t defend myself if I had to. My husband is elderly. I don’t understand what you expect of us as citizens. I understand they are here under Temporary Protected Status, and you’re protecting them. I understand that our city services are overwhelmed and understaffed, but who’s protecting us? If we’re protecting them, who’s protecting me? I want out of this town. Please give me a reason to stay."
JESSE WATTERS: People in Springfield say driving around town has become dangerous.
SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: "I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something. These Haitians are running into trash cans, running into buildings, flipping cars in the middle of the street. I don’t know how y’all can be comfortable with this. I feel like someone is getting paid from this in the background."
JESSE WATTERS: Last year, a Haitian migrant in Springfield drove a minivan down the wrong side of the highway. A school bus swerved out of the way and crashed, killing an 11-year-old student on board.
Not only has the Biden-Harris administration made the country more dangerous, but they've also made it more expensive.
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO RESIDENT, TIKTOK: "I got off the phone with the insurance company and was told my insurance went up because of the cost of doing business in my area. My wife and I have good driving records, no accidents — she’s never had an accident... I live in Springfield, Ohio, where the influx of Haitians has led to an enormous amount of car accidents because they don’t know how to drive. We’ve got to do something about it. One-third of Springfield's population is now Haitian immigrants, many undocumented."
JESSE WATTERS: Springfield, Ohio, isn’t a sanctuary city. No one — Republican or Democrat — voted for this. So how did it happen? And how many more Springfields are we going to tolerate?