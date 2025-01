RealClearPolitics: Looking Back at the 2024 RNC, Biden's Challenges, What Will Happen at the DNC?

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss Donald Trump's speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention.They also consider the prospects of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and the RNC entertainment from Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and Lee Greenwood. Finally, they discuss what will happen at next month's Democratic National Convention.