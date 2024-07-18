Sen. Cramer: Secret Service Should Have Never Allowed Trump To Take The Stage

KRISTEN WELKER: Let's talk about the briefing that you all had. Clearly you did not feel as though your questions were answered. What did you learn? And why did you come away feeling like you needed more answers?



SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: Well, what we learned from the director, first of all is the exact timeline that you've already illustrated perfectly, but that raised the obvious question that that we wanted to get answered and weren't allowed to ask, and that is, why did, why was Donald Trump allowed to go on that stage when there was this threat that was serious enough to inform and to notify counter, you know, the counter sharpshooters. And so when we had this moment last night where we we learned that the directors, not only in the building, but on the same level, a few of us were at we that this is our moment to ask her, and her hostility toward us was remarkable, her unwillingness to talk and and then the appropriate suggestion that maybe this isn't the right place to do it. Let's go somewhere else, except that that as soon as she got out the door, that somewhere else was a bunker somewhere, and we was really quite irritating and problematic, Kristen, in this sense, the confidence in the in the service is role for understandable reasons. The only way to rebuild that confidence is to communicate. In fact, during the briefing, she was admonished by a Democratic senator to please be forthcoming with information on a regular basis, because that's the only way that we're going to sort of calm people down and restore confidence. And she just seems, not just reluctant, but resistant to doing it at all.



KRISTEN WELKER: Just to be very clear, you are saying you do not think Donald Trump should have been allowed to take the stage?



SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: I do not believe he should have. I mean, when you look at that timeline and you think at 551, this threat was so significant that that the Secret Service notified the counter sniper unit, who then put their eyes on that roof. So if it was significant enough to call the calling the counter sniper unit, why wasn't it significant enough to keep the president from going to the stage.

