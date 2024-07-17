RealClearPolitics Live From 2024 Republican Convention: JD Vance's Speech, Musk Backs Trump, Biden Gets Covid

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende discuss tonight’s acceptance speech by the Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance. They also discuss efforts from inside the Democratic Party to convince President Biden to step aside and new polls on the views of swing voters.Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler joins them to talk about the state of GOP fundraising, including reaction to the announcement that Elon Musk plans to contribute $45M per month to a Republican Super PAC in support of Donald Trump.Next, they speak with Illinois delegate Richard Porter to talk about his confrontation on the convention floor with Rep. Matt Gaetz.They also discuss the impact of the White House announcement Wednesday that President Joe Biden has contracted Covid-19 again and must cancel campaign appearances for at least the rest of the week.