"The Unknowns" Host Charlie Stone Chats With Comedian Chuck Nice: Is Cancel Culture Crippling Comedy?

For instance, although white but in blackface, Robert Downey Jr. in the hit Tropic Thunder was funny because Downey "...was just that good." He details the expansion and contraction of comedy throughout history and expresses his hope that the quality of comedy doesn't diminish in the future. He believes comedy will continue to evolve and adapt to the changing cultural landscape. Most of all, if a joke is funny, it's funny, regardless if it offends some people.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction and Chemistry with Neil deGrasse Tyson
01:11 Using Comedy to Find Common Ground
03:08 Controversial Comedians and Wrong Reactions
05:00 The Line Between Funny and Offensive
08:20 The Future of Comedy: Expansion and Contraction
11:42 Closing Remarks and Chuck Nice's Comedy Special