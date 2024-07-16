"The Unknowns" Host Charlie Stone Chats With Comedian Chuck Nice: Is Cancel Culture Crippling Comedy?

00:00 Introduction and Chemistry with Neil deGrasse Tyson

01:11 Using Comedy to Find Common Ground

03:08 Controversial Comedians and Wrong Reactions

05:00 The Line Between Funny and Offensive

08:20 The Future of Comedy: Expansion and Contraction

11:42 Closing Remarks and Chuck Nice's Comedy Special

In this episode of the Unknowns, host Charlie Stone interviews comedian Chuck Nice about the role of comedy in society and the impact of cancel culture. They discuss the chemistry between Chuck and his co-host of StarTalk, Neil deGrasse Tyson. Nice underscores the power of laughter to bring people together, the boundaries of comedy, and the future of the art form. He also shares examples of several comedians, Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart, Shane Gillis, who faced backlash for their jokes and the importance of context when judging comedy.For instance, although white but in blackface, Robert Downey Jr. in the hit Tropic Thunder was funny because Downey "...was just that good." He details the expansion and contraction of comedy throughout history and expresses his hope that the quality of comedy doesn't diminish in the future. He believes comedy will continue to evolve and adapt to the changing cultural landscape. Most of all, if a joke is funny, it's funny, regardless if it offends some people.Chapters: