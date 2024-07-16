NBC’s Joe Scarborough: Next Time The Bosses Take Us Off The Air They Can Get New Hosts

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Before we start this hour, Willie, I just wanted to briefly talk to our friends and viewers who watch us every day about what happened yesterday. We were told, in no uncertain terms, on Sunday evening that there was going to be one news feed across all NBC News channels yesterday. The "Today" Show would be Lester Holt and other people you worked with on Sunday. There was going to be one news feed across all NBC News channels, and we were going to stay as a network in "breaking news mode" throughout the entire day yesterday.



That did not happen. We don't know why it didn't happen. Our team was not given a good answer as to why, but it didn't happen. We were also told it was going to happen throughout the day.



I guess after there was such a strong blowback yesterday morning, the plans changed, and so it didn't happen. We've talked about it off the air, and we'll talk about it on the air because we talk about everything on the air. We were very surprised and very disappointed. If we had known that there wasn't going to be the one news feed from NBC News across all NBC News channels, Willie, we obviously would have been in yesterday morning.



WILLIE GEIST: Yeah, I was here up early on Sunday morning with NBC's coverage. Savannah and I led the coverage on Sunday in the immediate aftermath, talking to eyewitnesses and officials about what happened. I was suited up and ready to go for yesterday morning on a big morning, and we were told something else was going to be broadcast. So we are here today, going through a lot, catching up a little bit. But we want to be here for our audience, and we know you trust us. We have the ultimate respect for you all. We are here today and wish we had been here yesterday.



SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, we all wish we had been here yesterday. We still want to figure out exactly why there wasn't that one news feed.



MIKA BRZEZINSKI: I think the reason is that this show began and continues 17 years later as the place you can go to have hard conversations in a civil way. Now more than ever is a time when we would like to be on. I think our viewers agree with that, so we continue.



SCARBOROUGH: Let me just say, next time we're told there is going to be a news feed replacing us, we will be in our chairs.



MIKA BRZEZINSKI: We'll be sitting here.



SCARBOROUGH: The news feed will be us, or they can get somebody else to host the show.

