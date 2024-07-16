Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics Live From 2024 Republican Convention: Has Trump Added More States to the Map? Has Biden Overcome Challenges From Inside His Party?

|
Posted By RCP Video
On Date July 16, 2024
Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon broadcast live from Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention.

RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende joins to discuss new polls, which states might defy expectations and be in play in 2024, and President Trump's selection of Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.


After that, they welcome FOX News political analyst Juan Williams, RCP White House reporter Phil Wegmann, and Emily Jashinsky from Unherd to talk about the upcoming Democratic National Convention and whether the effort to replace President Biden on the ballot has fizzled out. They also speculate about whether surviving an assassination attempt might change President Donald Trump.
Recommended
Watch: Trump Makes First Appearance After Surviving Assassination Attempt
Watch: Trump Makes First Appearance After Surviving Assassination Attempt July 15, 2024

Former President Donald Trump with a bandaged ear made his first appearance on Monday at the Republican National Convention following a failed assassination attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. President Donald J. Trump enters the RNC less than 72 hours after...

President Joe Biden Complains About Seeing \
President Joe Biden Complains About Seeing "F Biden" Signs: "Inflammatory," "Viciousness" July 15, 2024

President Biden lamented the frequent appearance of "F--- Biden" signs he sees in rural areas during an interview Monday with NBC's Lester Holt: LESTER HOLT, NBC: Mr. President, you've been in politics a very long time, so let's speak frankly. We're all adults here. Has this shooting changed the...

RealClearPolitics: Live From 2024 Republican Convention in Milwaukee, After Assassination Attempt, Trump Picks Sen. J.D. Vance as Running Mate
RealClearPolitics: Live From 2024 Republican Convention in Milwaukee, After Assassination Attempt, Trump Picks Sen. J.D. Vance as Running Mate July 15, 2024

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon broadcast live from Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention. They discuss the assassination attempt Saturday on former President Donald Trump and his announcement Monday that he has chosen Ohio Senator...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site