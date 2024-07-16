RealClearPolitics Live From 2024 Republican Convention: Has Trump Added More States to the Map? Has Biden Overcome Challenges From Inside His Party?

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon broadcast live from Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention.RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende joins to discuss new polls, which states might defy expectations and be in play in 2024, and President Trump's selection of Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.After that, they welcome FOX News political analyst Juan Williams, RCP White House reporter Phil Wegmann, and Emily Jashinsky from Unherd to talk about the upcoming Democratic National Convention and whether the effort to replace President Biden on the ballot has fizzled out. They also speculate about whether surviving an assassination attempt might change President Donald Trump.