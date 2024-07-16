Nikki Haley at RNC: "For The Sake Of Our Nation, We Have To Go With Donald Trump"

FORMER GOV. NIKKI HALEY (R-SC): Former Governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. My fellow Republicans, President Trump, President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity. It was a gracious invitation and I was happy to accept.



I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period. Our country is at a critical moment.



We have a choice to make. For more than a year I said a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris. After seeing the debate everyone knows it's true.



If we have four more years of Biden or a single day of Harris our country will be badly worse off. For the sake of our nation we have to go with Donald Trump. There's more to it than that.



We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don't agree with Donald Trump a hundred percent of the time. I happen to know some of them and I want to speak to them tonight. My message to them is simple.



You don't have to agree with Trump a hundred percent of the time to vote for him. Take it from me I haven't always agreed with President Trump but we agree more often than we disagree. We agree on keeping America strong.



We agree on keeping America safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they're putting our freedoms in danger. I'm here tonight because we have a country to save and a unified Republican Party is essential for saving her.



For those who have some doubts about President Trump I want to tell you a few things about the commander-in-chief I know and worked with. As ambassador to the United Nations I had a front-row seat to his national security policies. We sure could use those again.



Think about it when Barack Obama was president Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea. With Joe Biden as president Putin invaded all of Ukraine. But when Donald Trump was president Putin did nothing.



No invasions, no wars. That was no accident. Putin didn't attack Ukraine because he knew Donald Trump was tough.



A strong president doesn't start wars. A strong president prevents wars.

Former presidential candidate and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley delivered a full-throated endorsement of former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.