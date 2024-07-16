Back to Videos

Nikki Haley at RNC: "For The Sake Of Our Nation, We Have To Go With Donald Trump"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date July 16, 2024
Former presidential candidate and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley delivered a full-throated endorsement of former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. Trump sat in the audience and watched Haley deliver her speech.

"I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period. Our country is at a critical moment," Haley told convention attendees with the former president in the audience.


FORMER GOV. NIKKI HALEY (R-SC): Former Governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. My fellow Republicans, President Trump, President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity. It was a gracious invitation and I was happy to accept.

I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period. Our country is at a critical moment.

We have a choice to make. For more than a year I said a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris. After seeing the debate everyone knows it's true.

If we have four more years of Biden or a single day of Harris our country will be badly worse off. For the sake of our nation we have to go with Donald Trump. There's more to it than that.

We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don't agree with Donald Trump a hundred percent of the time. I happen to know some of them and I want to speak to them tonight. My message to them is simple.

You don't have to agree with Trump a hundred percent of the time to vote for him. Take it from me I haven't always agreed with President Trump but we agree more often than we disagree. We agree on keeping America strong.

We agree on keeping America safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they're putting our freedoms in danger. I'm here tonight because we have a country to save and a unified Republican Party is essential for saving her.

For those who have some doubts about President Trump I want to tell you a few things about the commander-in-chief I know and worked with. As ambassador to the United Nations I had a front-row seat to his national security policies. We sure could use those again.

Think about it when Barack Obama was president Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea. With Joe Biden as president Putin invaded all of Ukraine. But when Donald Trump was president Putin did nothing.

No invasions, no wars. That was no accident. Putin didn't attack Ukraine because he knew Donald Trump was tough.

A strong president doesn't start wars. A strong president prevents wars.


Watch her full speech:

Recommended
Trump Talks To RFK Jr. About Call With Biden: He Was \
Trump Talks To RFK Jr. About Call With Biden: He Was "Very Nice," Asked "How Did You Choose To Move To The Right?" July 16, 2024

'Special Report' host Bret Baier plays a video of former President Donald Trump's phone call with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. where he talked about his conversation with President Biden following the failed assassination attempt on him.

RNC Attendee On Trump: \
RNC Attendee On Trump: "He's The Teflon Don," "He Is Blessed And Highly Favored" July 16, 2024

FOX News correspondent Raymond Arroyo asks an RNC attendee how the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump changed her. "I think he's the Teflon Don, everything they stick to him just falls off. He is blessed and highly favored," the woman said.

Ramaswamy at RNC: Trump Will Unite The Country Not Through Empty Words, But Through Action; \
Ramaswamy at RNC: Trump Will Unite The Country Not Through Empty Words, But Through Action; "Success Is Unifying" July 16, 2024

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy urges RNC attendees to "vote Trump," saying Trump is the candidate "who will actually unite this country — not through empty words, but through action." "If you want to make America great again, vote Trump," Ramaswamy said. "But there is...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site