Rep. Cory Mills: This Is Massive Negligence To The Point Of Asking What Was Intentional And What Wasn't

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: Let's bring in Florida Congressman and former U.S. Army sniper, Cory Mills. What kind of shot was this, Cory, from 130 yards?



REP. CORY MILLS (R-FL): Look, at the end of the day, this is a shot that your basic training boot camp soldier is requested to make within their nine-week period.



This is one of the easiest shots, and they train all the way out till 300 or 500. And when I was doing the counter sniper, it wasn't with the United States Army. It was actually when I was with the State Department and was doing this exact thing, which is trying to look at going out with an advanced team, establishing what the perimeter is.



And then as a sniper, when you would set up, you'd put together your range sketch or your range fan cards. And that would tell you where you're 100, you're 200, you're 300, and you'd identify the areas of threat that you would be able to mitigate. And if there's multiple targets, you understand that your elevation and windage knob wouldn't have to be messed with, especially at 160 yards.



You could literally just look quickly, glance and know from the reference point, whether it be a building, whether it be a lone tree, whether it be a parking lot, maybe it's a road. Bottom line is that this is massive negligence to the point of me speculating on what was intentional and what wasn't.



JESSE WATTERS: Wow.



MILLS: When you're doing a site survey and you're seeing this rooftop not that far away, why did it look like the counter sniper team was a little surprised? You know, I can only speculate and we'll have to wait until the investigation comes out that they thought local law enforcement was potentially climbing up onto the roof when they saw a dark object on a light roof. But here's the issue. You're saying maybe they misconstrued crooks for a friendly for local law enforcement? It's very possible.



I don't want to speculate until the investigation is over. But the bottom line is that if you saw someone climbing onto a roof that you hadn't authorized any clearance on, it's got a clear line of sight. It's exactly adjacent to the shooting where the president was sitting.



And you're talking about a pop shot and you've got people yelling and there should have been comms. The minute that that law enforcement who apparently had a rifle pointed on, there should have been an emergency frequent comms channel that they could have said, we have a shooter on the roof, shooter on the roof, secret service should have rushed the stage and immediately took the president and took him off and then responded to the counter sniper. The shot should not have gone off.



That is the failure in itself. You're supposed to be able to try, you know, the best security is when you go in and you're actually able to prevent an incident, not react to an incident. Even if you would have left a law enforcement officer's patrol car in that parking lot with the lights on, that could have been a deterrent.



But when you have nothing that is actually showing force protection, you're encouraging this. Look, I'm not sure about who the individuals are on the individual detail, secret service, but I can tell you under this Biden administration, the one thing I've seen is massive DEI hires. And I can tell you when you primarily, when you primarily go after DEI, you end up with DIE.

