Attempted Assassination Witness Tells BBC He Saw Shooter On Roof, Warned Police

BBC REPORTER: You weren't inside the event but you were just outside. Tell us what you saw.
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: So we had a party here all day and you can see behind us at the [local restaurant] here, we had a party. And we all decided, "Hey, you know, when, when we hear Trump up there, we're gonna walk up through the field, stand by the trees out there under the shade and listen to the rally."
We couldn't see him, but we could hear him. So we walked up and after probably 5 to 7 minutes of Trump speaking... we noticed the guy crawling army style, you know, bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away from us. So we're standing there and, you know, we're pointing, we're pointing at the guy crawling up the roof
BBC REPORTER: And he had a gun, right?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: He had a rifle. We could clearly see him with a rifle. Absolutely. We're pointing at him.
The police are down there running around on the ground. We're like, "Hey man, this guy is on the roof with a rifle!" And the police are like, huh, what, like they didn't know what was going on.
You know, we're like,"Hey, right here on the roof, we can see him from right here, we see him, he's crawling."
And the next thing, you know, I'm like, I'm thinking to myself, I'm like, "Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?"
I'm standing there pointing at him for, you know, two or three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I'm pointing at that roof just standing there like this.
And next thing, you know, five shots were out.
BBC REPORTER: So you're certain that the shots came from the guy on that roof?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: 100%, 100 percent.
BBC REPORTER: And he was up there for a couple of minutes?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: He was there for at least 3 to 4 minutes.
BBC REPORTER: And you were telling the police and Secret Service?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: We were telling the police, we were pointing at him for the Secret Service who were looking at us from the top of the barn. They were looking at us the whole time when we were standing by that tree -- they used binoculars.
BBC REPORTER: Could they see you?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: Probably not, because the roof, the way the slope went, he was behind where they could see. But why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here? I mean, this is not a big place.
BBC REPORTER: Did you see? I mean, obviously, everyone, when the shooting started, everyone was very panicked. Did you see what happened to him at all?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: Oh, yeah, they blew his head off... Secret Service blew his head off.
BBC REPORTER: But you're pretty sure they shot the guy?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: Absolutely. 100%.
BBC REPORTER: You saw that happen?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: Yep.
BBC REPORTER: And did you see them go up to him afterward, or?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: Yeah, they crawled up on the roof. They had their guns pointed out and made sure he was dead. He was dead. And that was it, it was over.
BBC REPORTER: That's incredibly shocking.
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: The guy was on the roof right there. You can see the white roof, right there.
BBC REPORTER: You got a look at him. Could you?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: No, I think he was in muted colors, tan-type clothing. We saw the rifle flinging around as he was trying to crawl. I mean, we saw the rifle 100 percent.
BBC REPORTER: I mean, do you know about guns? Do you know what kind of weapon it was?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: Oh, I absolutely know about guns, for sure. I mean, it was is a rifle of some sort. I wasn't close enough to read the label on it, but it was a rifle of some sort.
BBC REPORTER: So, how do you process what you've just seen?
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: I don't know what to say, man. What I'll tell you is, you know, if I walked up close to there with anything that the Secret Service considered a problem, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you right now. But I don't know why a guy who we're standing there pointing out to the police and Secret Service is crawling up the roof. We were right there by that tree. We were outside the security perimeter.
But my question is, there are only a few buildings around here. Why is the Secret Service not on every building here?
BBC REPORTER: There's a whole bunch of questions I think they are gonna come.
PENNSYLVANIA MAN: There's a whole bunch of questions.
