Van Jones: "I Am So Glad Donald Trump Is Alive Tonight"

VAN JONES: I'm so glad that Donald Trump is alive, I'm so glad, I'm so glad he's alive, I'm so glad his family is not having to bury a father and a grandfather. And this is a moment that I think people who want to defeat him, remind ourselves, you can defeat him with ballots. You don't need bullets.



You don't need vitriol. You don't need any of this stuff. This is a time where we can get off of this train.



I've been hearing from people who are scared tonight. They're scared that this is the beginning of some new tit for tat violence, that we're spiraling away from each other, that we're spiraling away from each other. And I think it's time for us to listen.



You know, Gabby Giffords was shot in 2011, a Democratic Congresswoman. Steve Scalise got shot in 2017. We kept rationing it up.



Gretchen Whitmer was almost kidnapped in 2020, kept rationing it up. She's a Democrat. Paul Pelosi attacked with a hammer, 2022.



More violence, more violence, and we keep rationing it up. And now Donald Trump, almost assassinated, comes within a quarter of an inch of being assassinated in 2024. This is not the way.



This is not the way. If you have somebody in your life who you've been mad at, who votes different from you, or prays different, or loves different, or looks different, text them tonight. Text them tonight. Call them. This should be a wake-up call for everybody. We've got to put our arms around each other. We can vote against each other. We don't have to hate each other.



And if you don't understand tonight that we could have lost a leader who's important to half the country, who's beloved by half this country, and you would have had half this country maybe feeling the need to shoot back, and where would we be? Where would we be? So this is the moment for everybody to look in the mirror.



I am so glad that Donald Trump is alive tonight.

