Jennings: There Are Consequences To People Saying If Trump Wins The Election, The Country Will End

SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN: Think about what you just said, we are one inch, one inch from something far more terrible tonight. I mean, the country is already shocked and we are in bad need of healing and unity in this country, but we were one inch from something far worse.



Republicans, I'm hearing from tonight, are shocked, they are worried about our country. They are worried about Donald Trump, they're worried about the rhetoric around Donald Trump.



I mean, I hate to say it, but the rhetoric around him over the last few weeks that if he wins an election, our country will end, our democracy will end, it's the last election that we'll ever have -- these things have consequences, OK? I don't know what the motivations of the shooter are. I don't know any of the details, but I know the rhetoric around Trump has grown really extreme. You mentioned some other violence. You didn't mention the Supreme Court attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice, or the Congressional baseball game, where Steve Scalise was nearly murdered -- one a conservative, the other a Republican.



But we have people in this country who are dedicated to telling half the country that if Donald Trump wins an election, the country will end, the Constitution will go away, and so on and so forth. What I want to hear from all elected officials is this kind of hyperbolic extremism has consequences and it must end. Yes, were all shocked, and yes, political violence has no place. Where does it come from? It's got to stop.



WOLF BLITZER: We're also hearing from Trump, very, very strong statements of condemnation of Biden, the worst president, the most dangerous president, and all of that. He's speaking very, very strongly against President Biden.



JENNINGS: Who's in the hospital?



WOLF BLITZER: Well, we do -- this as an assassination attempt. You say calm things down. I agree both sides should calm things down.



JENNINGS: What other wake-up call could there be for everybody in this country right now?



I am mortified, I mean, this will live on forever. These pictures we're seeing today will be in the history books of our children and our grandchildren, we're living through a historical moment. And we have to recognize it for what it is, and we have to change.



WOLF BLITZER: You have to cool the rhetoric on both sides. Because it's really dangerous and foments what we've just seen over the past couple hours or so, and it's a really, really scary situation.



DANA BASH: Scott, your point is so well taken that the escalation of rhetoric is something that if you just look back in history, it doesn't take a lot to dig and find that people take cues from not just leaders, but from people around them. And when, when violence happens, sometimes things are uncorked and it is important for leaders across the board, as we are seeing today, to tamp things down.









