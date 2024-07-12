RealClearPolitics: Did Biden Do Enough at Press Conference? Kamala's Moment, Surprising New Poll From NPR, GOP Convention Preview

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, Andrew Walworth, and Phil Wegmann review whether President Biden's highly anticipated press conference Thursday was enough to quiet calls for him to retire.
Plus, new polls from NPR show both Biden and Vice President Harris leading against Donald Trump. Also, they discuss what to look for during next week's Republican National Convention.
After that, Andrew Walworth talks to Michigan GOP Rep. Jack Bergman about a new treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that he says is being held up by activists who claim that treating veterans for PTSD "perpetuates the logic of white supremacism, capitalism, and imperialism."
Finally, Carl Cannon talks to Zack Beauchamp, senior correspondent at Vox, about recent European elections and what they might mean for the U.S.