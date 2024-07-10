RealClearPolitics: Imagining a Kamala Harris Administration, Trump Rallies With Rubio, More Pressure on Biden To Drop Out

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan analyze how President Biden is responding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw from the 2024 election -- including an influential New York Times op-ed today from George Clooney. They also discuss what a Kamala Harris administration might look like, former President Donald Trump's rally with Senator Marco Rubio last night in Florida, and new polling from AARP about how Asian-American voters are approaching the presidential race.
Next, Andrew Walworth talks to presidential historian Tevi Troy about the GOP platform and next week's Republican National Convention.
Finally, Carl Cannon and RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende discuss the consequences of the Supreme Court's recent decision on presidential immunity.